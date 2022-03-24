Children with Down syndrome can be trained to shine in creative fields, say experts

‘With right stimulations, they can become exceptionally talented people’

Early diagnosis, treatment, regular follow-up with the doctor and effective parental support could help children affected by Down syndrome, a chromosomal anomaly, assimilate easily with normal children, said a panel of experts at a media conference convened by Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here on Thursday.

It was orgnaised to observe World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on March 21. Around 50 children with Down syndrome and their parents took part in the function.

“Medical science has solutions to problems faced by children affected by Down syndrome so that they can lead a long and healthy life”Surekha RamachandranPresident, Down Syndrome Federation of India

Surekha Ramachandran, president, Down Syndrome Federation of India; Pradeep Kumar, Geneticist, MMHRC; and Uma Muralidharan, consultant, Child Development Centre, MMHRC, formed the panel. The doctors said medical science had solutions to problems faced by children affected by Down syndrome so that they could lead a long and healthy life. This anomaly, marked by the presence of an additional chromosome, could be converted into an advantage. With the right stimulations, children with Down syndrome could become exceptionally talented people, especially in creative fields.

Dr. Surekha Ramachandran said these children could be trained to play musical instruments such as ‘chendai melam,’ they can dance and also perform yoga.

The condition could be identified with screening in the first trimester itself. There are specialised blood tests (karyotype test), and DNA tests to find out the exact condition of the children and decide on interventions they need in each stage. In addition to physio and speech therapies, and self-care skill training, equally important were parental counseling, special education services, and social and recreational activities for the children, she said.

The extra one

Explaining the Down syndrome, Dr. Uma Muralidharan said that chromosomes were small bundles of genes. They were found in human cells. Each cell in the human body had 23 pairs of chromosomes (one received from the mother and another from the father), which meant 46 chromosomes. However, due to abnormal cell division during the development of either the male’s sperm cells, or the female’s egg cells, some babies were born with an additional chromosome. That is, each cell in their bodies had an additional chromosome of the 21st pair, thus taking the total to 47. The presence of this extra chromosome would lead to mild to moderate physical, cognitive, and socio-emotional problems.

She said that the Child Development Centre of the hospital offered trans-disciplinary care involving a dedicated team of pediatricians, psychologists, therapists, social workers, and specialists in neurology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and ENT under one roof.