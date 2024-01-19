ADVERTISEMENT

Children with cardiac ailments screened in Tirunelveli

January 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Children with cardiac ailments were screened on Friday at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) for free surgery.

 According to Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan, special screening was being done every year to identify children below the age of 18 years who suffer from cardiac ailments. While free cardiothoracic surgeries were being done in TVMCH, patients requiring advanced treatments would be taken to Chennai.

 During the annual screening on Friday, around 170 children were screened by cardiologists from TVMCH, led by Rajkumar Edwin, Head, Department of Cardiology, and a team of doctors from Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

 “As 12 children were diagnosed with cardiac ailments in the camp held last year, surgeries were performed free of cost by the doctors of TVMCH and the doctors in Chennail. They are now leading normal life. Hence, we’re screening 150 patients today and those who need surgeries will be admitted to the TVMCH or taken to Chennai for surgeries,” said Dr. Revathi.

 Medical Superintendent, TVMCH, Balasubramanian and Deputy Director of Health Services Rajendran were present.

