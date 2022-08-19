Children turn Krishna, Radha in Madurai

Children dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha capture their moment of great thrill in a selfie on the occasion of Krishna Jayanti in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Special pujas and alankarams marked the occasion of Gokulashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, across the city on Friday.

“As many as 20,000 devotees offered their prayers and participated in the singing of ‘bhajans’ and ‘keertans’ to Lord Krishna,” said Jagetpathi Krishna Das, spokesperson of ISKCON Temple at Mani Nagaram.

The temple was decked up with flowers and arrangements were made for distribution of prasadam for devotees.

Over 80 children were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha at Sriman Nayakiyar Vidya Mandir Matriculation Higher Secondary School to mark the occasion. “Students performed traditional dances and delivered speeches on Lord Krishna. Avul arisi was offered to the parents and teachers as prasadham,” said a teacher of the school.

Special celebrations were held in many households as well.