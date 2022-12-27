Children show their talents at State-level cultural competition

December 27, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurated the State-level ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ competition held on behalf of the School Education Department at E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Moorthy said the initiative to organise ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ for the students was aimed at identifying and spotlighting the talents of government school students. It would also be a platform for the students to get exposure to various traditional art forms and to know our culture better, he said.

Students studying in Class VI to VIII pulled a great show in various competitions, including painting, singing, dance, drama, instrument playing and elocution. Over 4,200 students from 38 districts participated in the competitions held in six venues across the city. Likewise, 350 students from Madurai district had been sent to other districts such as Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet to participate in the competitions held from December 27 and 29.

The participants had qualified at block and district-level competitions held since November. The Minister said the winners would be felicitated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika were present.