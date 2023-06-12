Children received with flowers, chocolates as schools reopen in southern districts

June 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Students from Class VI to XII returned to their schools after summer vacation in southern districts on Monday.

In Tirunelveli, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan had asked the School Education Department to ensure cleanliness of the school premises as well as organised safety audit of buses and vans operated by private schools to pick up and drop students from different parts of the district.. Officials drawn from transport, police and fire and rescue services inspected the school vehicles.

Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan received the students of Kallanai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Pettai with flowers and chocolates.

In Thoothukudi district, all 627 schools reopened on Monday. In Kanniyakumari district, 687 schools reopened, with special arrangements made to receive the students returning to their schools. Distribution of textbooks to students of government and government-aided schools began on the first day itself.

Following the reopening of schools after summer vacation, the number of tourists visiting Kanniyakumari came down sharply and all places wore a deserted look.

In Tenkasi district, teachers received the children arriving for the new academic year with chocolates and flowers.

