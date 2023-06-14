Children receive a warm welcome on the first day at schools

June 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Students of primary classes - kindergarten to Class V - received a warm welcome as schools reopened on Wednesday.

Students of Government Kallar Middle School at Balarpathi in Theni district were taken out in a procession to the accompaniment of nagaswaram band music. ‘Parivattams’ were tied around the forehead of students and they were welcomed with sandal paste, kumkum, and flowers by the teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At MSK Municipal Primary School in Ramanathapuram, the students began their first day in Class I with writing the first alphabet in Tamil on rice. “Our teachers kept the students engaged with songs and dance so that the students to put them at ease in the new classrooms,” Headmistress, M. Umamaheswari said.

Headmistress D. Esther Veni f oVallal Pari Municipal Middle School in Ramanathapuram said, “We invited parents to the school for a simple ceremony. The students were welcomed in an auspicious way with fruits, flower garlands and tiaras. The teachers gave them sweets,” she said.

Since parents were the first teachers, the children were made to write the first Tamil alphabet on rice spread on a tray, with the help of their mothers.

The students were given midday meals. The schools also distributed textbooks and notebooks to the students.

In Dindigul, flower petals were showered on students who entered the Corporation Primary School on West Car Street by teachers, led by Headmistress Jayanthi Florence. The students were given breakfast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.