Children prop up sagging sale of crackers in Madurai

As new varieties of crackers emerge in the market every year during Deepavali season, children with wide eyes scan the cracker shops for new arrivals, particularly on the festival eve, when the parents are in the splurge mood.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the excitement of having new crackers itself is joyous for the children, bursting them along with friends and family completes the whole experience.

As Thevar Jayanthi fell on Wednesday, local holiday was announced for schools in the district. Utilising the holiday, children either alone or tagging along with their parents were seen in fireworks shops across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Kirubakaran, father of a 12-year-old boy, who bought crackers from a fireworks shop near Mattuthavani, said though he had bought crackers already, to fulfil his son’s wish to buy on his own from a shop, he brought him to the shop. “While the ones at home will be enough for the celebration, just to keep him happy, we bought few night-time crackers,” he said.

The shopkeeper said though the sales cannot be termed exceptional during the run-up to Deepavali , the last day saw many last-minute shoppers. As many have been sensitised on the ill-effects of burning crackers, disinterest in crackers starting to set in the minds of people is palpable. Another reason was that the government has issued strict guidelines to be followed while bursting crackers, especially within the stipulated time. These factors should have dampened the sale. Still, the excitement of bursting crackers on Deepavali day is there with most of the people, he said.

The rules

As per the orders of district administration and police department, crackers should be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Further, the noise from firecrackers should not exceed 125 decibels. And crackers made in China should not be sold or used.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.