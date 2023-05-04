ADVERTISEMENT

Children perform ‘Mathru puja’ at summer camp

May 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The children performed “Mathru Puja” at the summer camp organised by the Chinmaya Mission here on Thursday. The camp, which commenced on April 29, ended on Thursday with the Mathru Puja, thanksgiving and respects to the parents. In a press release, the Mission organisers said that during the camp, 135 children in the age group of 6 to 13 years participated. They were taught culture, values, vedic chanting, arts and crafts, yoga and bhajans under the guidance of Swami Sivayogananda. The valedictory function was addressed by Ms Rajakumari Jeevagan. As part of the summer camp, the children visited Aritapatti near Melur. The objective of the camp was to inculcate discipline in the minds of children at a young age and also to educate them on the significance of our tradition and culture, the release added.

