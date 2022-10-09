Children participate in marathon create awareness of palliative care

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of children participated in the marathon organised by Aishwaryam Trust to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day in Madurai on Sunday

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon flagged off the event. The marathon, spanning 2.7 km, began at the Madurai Rifle Club, passed via Lotus Tank on Alagarkoil Road, police station at Tallakulam, and concluded at the venue. Children between the age group of five and twelve participated.

Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar presented prizes to the winners worth a total of ₹35,000 while a trophy was awarded to the first fifty children who completed the run.

“People from affluent families appoint caretakers to look after seriously ill elderly persons, but in most cases people abandon their parents who are ill, which is a very sad state of affairs,” said R. Balagurusamy, managing trustee.

He noted that the concept of joint family has drastically reduced over the years and as a result, instances of children deserting parents who are affected with serious health problems in government hospitals or leaving them on the roads are increasing. “We need to understand that it is our duty to look after them no matter what and provide them the care they need and deserve. To sensitise children, who need to imbibe this value from a young age, is the aim behind the marathon, said Dr Balagurusamy.

He added that about 1,000 children from over 30 schools in and around Madurai and even from as far as Namakkal had participated with great enthusiasm.

Trust’s financial trustee R. Amudhan Nilavan and others were present.