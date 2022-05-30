Children orphaned due to COVID-19 receive solatium

A child receives financial assistance from Collector S Aneesh Sekhar under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

During the grievances redressal meeting held at Madurai Collectorate on Monday, Collector S. Aneesh Sekar distributed a bank deposit order for ₹10 lakh each to 17 children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide distribution of funds to the affected children, the solatium was presented to the children who have lost both their parents, or legal guardian or adoptive parents to COVID-19, said a release from the district administration.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring comprehensive care and safety for the orphaned children and to facilitate scholarship for their school and college studies so as to provide them support till the age of 23.

Accordingly, children below the age of 10 years or under the care of a guardian, grandparents or relative would be granted admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or a private school and the school fee will be borne under the PM CARES Fund as per the Right to Education Act. The scholarship will cover the cost of uniforms, textbooks and notebooks.

Children in the age group of 11-18 years will be given admission to residential Central government schools such as Sainik School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The affected children would also be included as beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh.

