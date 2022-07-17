Children of Sathi-Vidiyal NGO have a gala time in Madurai

Children playing games at the anniversary celebrations of Sakthi-Vidiyal in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

For G. Abi Sakthi, 16, from Muthupatti, the day can never get happier. “After two years owing to COVID-19 restrictions, today we have all come under one roof to have fun and reflect on the past year,” she said. Abi is part of Sakthi-Vidiyal, a non-governmental organisation, which has been working with children from slums and streets since 1993.

“We are celebrating ‘22nd Rights Festival’ to commemorate the anniversary of Vidiyal Child Rights Movement, a wing of the organisation. The theme for this year is ‘Urimai Theeyai Sudarvidu’,” said C. Jim Jesudas, executive director of Sakthi-Vidiyal, the organisation .

“The basic framework of the organisation is to ensure rights of the marginalised, victimised and the socially excluded children. Children from classes I to XII can be a part of the organisation. They would be engaged in various service-oriented projects, advocacy programmes and be constantly educated on child rights through various endeavours,” said Mr. Jesudas.

“Children have been divided in five age-wise categories and into 14 forums, are trained in 48 skills including handicrafts, drama, sports, leadership, law and many more,” said A. Hariprasad, president, Vidiyal Child Rights Movement.

Earlier in the day, children from eight resource centres across the city including Subramaniapuram, Ambedkar Nagar, Avaniyapuram etc had a gala time at the event which housed 27 fun games and eatery stalls.

Children dressed in their best treated themselves to cone ice creams and glasses of jigarthanda in between playing games. M. Surya Prakash, 13, of Melavasal, said he wished the day never ended. “I want to keep playing for as long as I can and win more gifts,” he smiled.

The second half of the day consisted of cultural programmes and the drama club enacted an awareness play on child abuse titled ‘Onaai Manidhargal’.

Many were felicitated for their achievements by R. Sundar, District Child Protection Officer, Department of Social Defence and Magalir Sakthi, Madurai, secretary A. Grace Gandhimathi who graced the occasion and also threw light upon the importance of child rights.

Later, the children council presented their annual report for the year 2021-2022.

Sakthi-Vidiyal secretary M. Pandiselvi, treasurer P. Kabilan, social activists, parents and others were present. The venue for the event was St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Mahalipatti.