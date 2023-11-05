Children of crime victims get Deepavali gifts

November 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Children of crime victims were presented with Deepavali gifts at Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall in Madurai on Saturday.

According to a press release, in an initiative by the Global Network for Equality - India, an NGO, working for the welfare of children of crime victims, the Anamalaiss group and Chennai Silks jointly organised an event, ‘Oli 2023’ to distribute new dresses for about 100 children.

High Court Judge Justice B. Pugalendhi was the chief guest. M. Raghuram, MD of Anamalaiss; Vishwanath, Oli convenor; K.R. Raja of the Global Network for Equality, participated. Anamalaiss HR Manager Revathi welcomed and CEO R. Sethurajan proposed the vote of thanks.

