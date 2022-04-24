Children make bookmarks with social message

In view of World Earth Day on April 22, The R.E.A.D. Club conducted a bookmark-making activity for children to create awareness about the urgent need to protect earth from various environmental threats.

Around 20 children participated across India and each made around five creative bookmarks with slogans on protecting the earth.

Over 100 bookmarks were presented by children to various people in their respective neighbourhoods in temples, bakeries, playgrounds etc.

“Making bookmarks also promotes book reading activity. Hence we clubbed the activity along with the World Book Day celebrated on April 23,” said C. Deepalakshmi, Ideator at The R.E.A.D. Club.

The Read.Explore.Ask.Discover. Club, based out of Madurai, is an educational social venture by founder S. Sangeetha and C. Deepalakshmi for children where they nurture their curiosity, creativity and love for learning through the world of stories and art.