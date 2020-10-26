Children initiated into the world of education

A limited number of children admitted to kindergarten in private institutions

A limited number of children were admitted to kindergarten at private institutions in the city on Monday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Indira Pandiarajan, a member of Global Nursery and Primary Schools Association, said the admission rate of children to kindergarten was very low in private schools when compared to previous years on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami. At a few schools in the city, children were seen learning to write their first letter on a plate of rice as they were initiated into the world of letters.

Ramanathapuram

The Headmistress of Vallal Pari Municipal Middle School in Ramanathapuram district D. Esther Veni said there was an increase in the number of students admitted to their school this year. “Three postgraduate government teachers from other schools admitted their children to our school this year on Vijayadashami,” she said.