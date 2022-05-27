Children hone their painting skills at workshop

Students taking part in the painting workshop organised by the Art & Culture Department in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Children discovered their inner Pablo Picassos and Frida Kahlos at the free art training workshop organised by the Tamil Nadu Jawahar Siruvar Mandram (Madurai region), a wing under the Department of Arts and Culture to mark World Art Day here on Friday.

The workshop was conducted under three categories: age 5 to 8, 9 to 12 and 13 to 16 in a private school on Thadikombu Road in Dindigul.

Art teachers R. Siva, A. Syed Ibrahim, M. Annadurai and N. Venkatesan trained around 400 students from across the district who enthusiastically participated in the workshop, said T. Senthilkumar, Assistant Director of the Department of Arts and Culture.

The participants were trained in various genres of painting using watercolour, crayons, oil pastels, and pencils.

They were also taught to create decorative and display craft items using handmade paper like dolls, birds and trees etc.

The best drawings would be displayed at the concluding event of the State-level cultural programme to be held in Chennai, said Mr Senthilkumar.

He added that such art sessions are conducted for students with an aim to make their summer holidays fruitful and engaging while boosting their creativity.

All the participants were issued certificates of participation, according to the organisers.