Childhood cancer survivors share their stories

All cancer survivors had unique stories and sharing them would help people undergoing treatment for cancer as well as fellow survivors handle their difficulties in a better way, said T. Kasiviswanathan, head, Department of Paediatric Haematology-Oncology at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), here on Monday.

He was speaking during a programme organised to observe September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, as marked by the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organisation, stated a press release.

Dr. Kasiviswanathan said some were treated very early in life while many survived in their teenage and early twenties. But, their lives were greatly impacted by cancer, he added.

He said the Department of Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at MMHRC was the first of its kind in southern districts, through which the hospital had performed bone marrow transplant free of cost for many eligible patients.

Over 100 childhood cancer survivors and their families shared their stories, the release added.

Heads of department of Paediatrics and Neonatology, Nephrology and Radiation Oncology Kannan, Sampathkumar and Kirushna Kumar, respectively, were present.