Childhood cancer survivors lead marathon event of Madurai hospital

Demonstrating resilience and hope, survivors of childhood cancer took centre-stage at a marathon organised by Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Sunday to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off the event and said each of the childhood cancer survivors stood as a testament to the power of resilience, hope and strength of human spirit. “While we celebrate the triumphs of survivors, it is crucial to realise the importance of early diagnosis, timely referral, and appropriate treatment in childhood cancer. Early detection plays a key role in improving survival rate and ensuring better outcomes, “she said.

As a community, the efforts of the people should be focused on helping more children survivors to not just survive but thrive. Also, efforts must be rapidly made to ensure that every child has access to the best medical care possible, Ms. Sangeetha said.

Kasi Viswanathan, senior consultant and head, Department of paediatric hemato-oncology, hematology and bone marrow transplant, said, “The hospital was carrying out successful Bone Marrow Transplants (BMT) for life-threatening blood disorders and cancer.

Since the launch of BMT in 2014, 236 paediatric transplants had been performed, thereby providing a comprehensive approach to cancer care and transplants for children in Southern Tamil Nadu, he added.

“To overcome financial constraints faced by parents to treat their children, the hospital has partnered with various organisations and government schemes. One such initiative is the Camila Cancer fund, a fundraising effort of the hospital to support treatment of children with cancer,” Dr. Kasi Viswanathan said.

Young survivors showcased their talents through various performances. Elder survivors shared their stories to offer encouragement to younger patients.

