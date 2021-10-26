Child marriage still prevalent in a few districts, says Minister

THOOTHUKUDI

26 October 2021 21:33 IST

Centre should increase girls’ minimum age for marriage to 21: Thoothukudi MP

Admitting that child marriage is still prevalent in a few districts in Tamil Nadu, particularly during the lockdown period, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said special efforts were being taken to sensitise the parents to prevent the practice.

Addressing a workshop for local body representatives on ‘Child protection’ here on Tuesday, she said the districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Theni were witnessing child marriages during the lockdown. The government was initiating tough measures against the parents who were conducting marriages for their children, especially girl children, before they attained the legal age for marriage.

Special attention was being given to check child marriage in the districts where the social evil was so prevalent in the past. Besides creating awareness among the parents on the problems the children were facing due to early marriage, stringent actions were being taken through police against the violating parents.

Those who happened to know about child marriage and abuse of children should inform officials through 1098, 1091 and 181. The local body members should play a vital role in this connection as the panchayat-level committees would monitor and submit reports to the district administration once in three months, she said.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said Centre should increase the girls’ minimum age for marriage to 21 and urged the local body representatives to make the district a ‘paradise for children’ by ensuring their rights and protection.

Earlier, they participated in a function organised at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and interacted with the women who have recovered from breast cancer.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean D. Nehru and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.