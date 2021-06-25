Call for concerted efforts to protect children’s rights

Protect their rights whenever they are under threat, government and NGOs told

The government and non-governmental agencies working for the children’s welfare should ensure better coordination among themselves so as to protect the children’s rights and well being whenever it was under threat, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy has said.

Addressing a review meeting held here on Friday, she said better coordination among departments like education, social welfare, district child welfare committee, district child protection unit, the police and non-governmental organisations, must be ensured so as to take appropriate steps to protect the children’s rights.

The stakeholders should have thorough understanding of the laws pertaining to protection of children and their rights so that immediate action to alleviate their problems could be taken. Any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment of the children should be viewed very seriously and immediate intervention and assistance should be ensured while the identity of the victim was guarded at all levels.

The Chief Educational Officer should give unambiguous and stern instructions to heads of all schools to put in place every possible measure to protect the children from being sexually abused. Rehabilitation of the sexual harassment or assault victims should be ensured by the district administration through District Child Welfare Committee and the police. The Collector should be updated about the action taken on the complaints.

She insisted on vaccination of caretakers of the government, government-aided and private children’s homes.

Awareness should be created among the parents before the ‘third wave’ of the pandemic strikes by involving anganvadi workers. “Special efforts should be taken to take care of the children who have lost their father or mother or both to COVID-19. The District Child Protection Unit should conduct field visits in every area to identify such children so as to ensure disbursal of assistance being given by the State and the Union Governments and the much-needed care for them,” she said.

When she was informed that 10 child marriages in the district had been prevented in Kanniyakumari district ever since lockdown was clamped in 2020, the chairperson said awareness should be created among the parents about the legal consequences involved in arranging child marriages.

Collector M. Aravind said the district administration had prepared proposals for giving relief to 109 children who had lost their mother, father or both to COVID-19. He informed that 740 of the 876 caretakers of 72 children’s homes in the district had been vaccinated.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Revenue Officer R. Revathi, Member of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights V. Ramaraj, Joint Director Raj Saravanakumar, District Child Protection Officer M. Jayaprakash, District Social Welfare Officer R. Sarojini and senior officials attended the review meeting.