Create awareness on laws protecting women, girl children

Creating awareness on laws protecting women and girl children should be the objective of Non Government Organisationss, said R Bharatiraja, secretary and Judge, District Legal Services Authority, here on Thursday.

Presiding over a workshop organised by HOPE, an NGO and Tirupur Peoples Forum on legal protection of children and women, he said that there were various forms of violence in the society. Victims should be aware of their rights and laws which would help them get conviction for the criminals. The NGOs could prevent crime against women and girl children.

By displaying boards and stickers at the village and panchayat level, the awareness drive can help people understand the laws. Registration of migrant labourers especially from other States into the district should be mandatory and monitored periodically. By uploading the data in the government website, it would be useful to keep surveillance.

Speakers said officials should keep a tab on registration of hostels in textile units under the Tamil Nadu Hostels for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014 and formation of internal complaints committee at work places as per the Anti Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

District Social Welfare Officer G Pushpakala said that registration of hostels in textile units would be expedited in the coming days. She explained the State government’s welfare assistance schemes for girl children and women in the district.

L. Meenatchi from Dindigul District Child Protection Unit and office-bearers from Integrated Child Development Project, Child Welfare Committee, Child Line, NLCP, NGOs, trade unions, leaders of women self-help groups, members of village-level child protection committee and village-level action group members attended the workshop.

The recommendations of registration of hostels and formation and functioning of Internal Complaints Committee at workplaces and hostels would be submitted to the District Legal Services Authority and Social Welfare Officer for further action, they added.