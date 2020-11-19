‘Prevent child marriage’

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy said that the district should be free from complaints such as child abuse or child marriage. Setting a goal in this direction, he said that the mission would be possible provided there was a heightened vigil and awareness among the stakeholders.

He said that the laws, if enforced strictly, would certainly prevent crimes against the child. ‘Educating the parents about the evils of child marriage would discourage such practice,’ he added.

Similarly, he wanted the officials to keep a close tab on homes for the children. Only when the crimes were low, the children would grow in a safe environment. This was essential as the government provided education to all and the children, particularly, girls, should come to the institutions without fear. Government agencies should come together and act in the interest of the girl children, Mr. Reddy said.

The officials said that they have been conducting sensitisation programmes at regular intervals in coordination with the institutions. The police said that swift action was taken against the accused and the child marriage complaints had been discouraged in the recent past due to the awareness programmes.

Sub-Judge and District Legal Service Authority secretary R Mohana, ADSP R Rajendran, District Child Protection Officer Prabakaran participated in the meeting.