Child with muscle paralysis, breathing difficulty recovers at GRH

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, the rapid onset of muscle weakness and paralysis caused by affected immune system, and was under artificial ventilation for seven months at Government Rajaji Hospital, had recovered completely, said doctors.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, hospital Dean J. Sangumani said the boy was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and was admitted to the Department of Paediatrics eight months ago. “A viral infection had weakened the immune system and caused neurological disorder, which resulted in paralysis of muscles. The boy had also developed breathing difficulties because of the syndrome,” he said.

Hence, the child was treated under artificial ventilation for seven months. “During the period, he was treated with antibiotics and it took seven months for the recovery of the muscles,” said Head of the Department of Paediatrics S. Balasankar.

Mr. Sangumani said the syndrome was not a rare condition and that every month around three patients got admitted to the hospital with the condition. “This is one of the rarest cases as the patient had received artificial ventilation for a long period and recovered completely,” he said.

The treatment for the condition might have caused around ₹1.5 crore at private hospitals. But, the patient was treated for free at the GRH under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he added.