HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child rights panel sitting in Virudhunagar on February 24

January 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The initial stage sitting of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be held in Virudhunagar on February 24 in which issues pertaining to violation of children’s rights and their grievances would be heard.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that NCPCR would take up the issue of child rights violations and related grievances in 727 districts across the country with an aim to redress them within three months.

Issues pertaining to children below 18 years of age - like their safety, maintenance, nutrition, development, education, heath, mental and physical welfare would be discussed. Similarly, issues such as child labourers, child marriages and sexual assault on children and other rights issues, needs of children would also be taken up. Affected children, school children, children at homes, hostels, their parents, guardians, members of the public and volunteers can submit petitions to the NCPCR at the sitting, the Collector said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.