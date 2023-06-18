ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights festival celebrated

June 18, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at the child rights festival in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The 23rd child rights festival of Vidiyal Child Rights Movement was celebrated here on Sunday.

Sakthi -Vidiyal, a city-based voluntary organisation, committed to the cause of children’s rights, facilitated the formation of Vidiyal Child Rights Movement, a culmination of children’s collectives in Madurai.

According to its executive director C Jim Jesudoss, after a lot of inputs and continuous training programmes over the last two decades, the Vidiyal Child Rights Movement (VCRM) stands as a model to several children’s groups which opt to promote children’s right to participation as per United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) to which India is a signatory.

With the theme, ‘Comrades for Child Rights,’ the festival began with a carnival at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School. About 250 children participated.

The valedictory function was presided by V. Santhiya, president VCRM. N.S. Krishnan and R.G. Gowri, Founders, Yellowbag Foundation, were the guests of honour. On the occasion, 17 Class X students and 7 Class XII students were honoured with Shamnath Rajasekar Memorial cash award for their success in the board examinations.

