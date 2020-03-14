Child rescued from abusive mother, her male friends

MADURAI

A nine-year-old girl from Sellur who complained of abuse was rescued from her family here on Friday after her relatives placed a call to Childline.

A relative said that the girl had rushed to their house located a kilometre away from her own, crying and complaining of being beaten.

“Her hair was pulled out, she was beaten and tortured over three months by her mother who had illegal contacts with her male friends. The child told us that she would run away if she was forced to return to her house. That was when we called 1098, the Childline helpline,” he said.

The relatives and the child have submitted a petition and an FIR has been registered by Tallakulam police station on Saturday against the perpetrators. The child is now housed at a home in Pudupatti for counselling. The names of the accused have been withheld.