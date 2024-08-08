ADVERTISEMENT

Child prodigy mesmerises audience at music festival in Madurai

Updated - August 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

A dance drama being performed at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The third day’s programme of the Tamil Isai Sangam golden jubilee at Raja Muthiah Mandram witnessed a  blissful vocal concert by Master H Sooriya Narayanan with the accompaniment of Nellai Ravindran on violin, K. Thiagarajan on mrudangam and Vishnupuram Raghu on moharsingh.

He began the concert with ‘Ganapathiyae undan Kazhal’ by Thanjavur Shankar Iyer in Mohanam. He then rendered ‘Pitha Pirai Soodi,’ Sundarar’s first poetic expression at the age of 16, and rendered Papanasam Sivan’s ‘nekkurugi unnai’ in Abhogi, Sharavana bhava yenum in  Shanmugapriyaa, ‘SrInivasa tiruvenkata’ in hamsaanandi (with a vrittam from 4th thirumozhi), ‘Devi Neeye Thunai’ in Keeravani.

The vocalist rendered ‘Unai dhinam’ Tirupparankundram Tiruppugazh, ‘Aanaa Kaanaa’ (comprising Tamil vowels and vowel consonants) from the film Sri Kanchi Kamakshi and Isai Thamizh Nee Seida from Thiruvilaiyadal. The vocalist concluded the concert with the Thirupugazh ‘Muthaithiru.’ The child prodigy mesmerised the audience with his renditions.

The second part of the programme was a dance drama titled ‘Amutha Surabhi,’ a compilation of some events from Manimekalai , the sequel to Silapaddikaram, written by Kulavanigam Chittalai Sattanar, presented by the students of Tamil Isai College students from Chennai.

The dance drama was delightful with the contributions from Himaja Atulkumar, R. Atul Kumar (music) M. Thangaraj (creation of the story) and Meenakshi Jeyakumar (direction) and team.

