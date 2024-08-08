GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child prodigy mesmerises audience at music festival in Madurai

Updated - August 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193
A dance drama being performed at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai.

A dance drama being performed at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The third day’s programme of the Tamil Isai Sangam golden jubilee at Raja Muthiah Mandram witnessed a  blissful vocal concert by Master H Sooriya Narayanan with the accompaniment of Nellai Ravindran on violin, K. Thiagarajan on mrudangam and Vishnupuram Raghu on moharsingh.

He began the concert with ‘Ganapathiyae undan Kazhal’ by Thanjavur Shankar Iyer in Mohanam. He then rendered ‘Pitha Pirai Soodi,’ Sundarar’s first poetic expression at the age of 16, and rendered Papanasam Sivan’s ‘nekkurugi unnai’ in Abhogi, Sharavana bhava yenum in  Shanmugapriyaa, ‘SrInivasa tiruvenkata’ in hamsaanandi (with a vrittam from 4th thirumozhi), ‘Devi Neeye Thunai’ in Keeravani.

The vocalist rendered ‘Unai dhinam’ Tirupparankundram Tiruppugazh, ‘Aanaa Kaanaa’ (comprising Tamil vowels and vowel consonants) from the film Sri Kanchi Kamakshi and Isai Thamizh Nee Seida from Thiruvilaiyadal. The vocalist concluded the concert with the Thirupugazh ‘Muthaithiru.’ The child prodigy mesmerised the audience with his renditions.

The second part of the programme was a dance drama titled ‘Amutha Surabhi,’ a compilation of some events from Manimekalai , the sequel to Silapaddikaram, written by Kulavanigam Chittalai Sattanar, presented by the students of Tamil Isai College students from Chennai.

The dance drama was delightful with the contributions from Himaja Atulkumar, R. Atul Kumar (music) M. Thangaraj (creation of the story) and Meenakshi Jeyakumar (direction) and team.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.