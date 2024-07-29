Child marriage stopped

The Ambasamudram All Women Police stopped a child marriage on Monday.

Following information about the move to conduct marriage for a minor girl from a village near Ambasamudram, Development Officer (Social Welfare Department) Gnanaiah of Cheranmahadevi union alerted the Ambasamudram All Women Police, who stopped the wedding.

During interrogation of the parents of the girl and the groom, they found that the minor girl was pregnant. Subsequently, the police picked-up the 21-year-old groom, Simon David, and his parents for interrogation.

Further investigation is on.

