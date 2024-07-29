GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child marriage stopped

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambasamudram All Women Police stopped a child marriage on Monday.

 Following information about the move to conduct marriage for a minor girl from a village near Ambasamudram, Development Officer (Social Welfare Department) Gnanaiah of Cheranmahadevi union alerted the Ambasamudram All Women Police, who stopped the wedding.

 During interrogation of the parents of the girl and the groom, they found that the minor girl was pregnant. Subsequently, the police picked-up the 21-year-old groom, Simon David, and his parents for interrogation.

 Further investigation is on.

