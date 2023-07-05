Child House scheme extended to 293 schools in Ramanathapuram district

July 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Wednesday formally inaugurated Child House scheme for students of Classes VI to XII at St. Andrew’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

The Child House scheme, which was introduced in 43 schools six months back, has shown good signs of improvement in schools in their academics, sports and cultural activities. Following the results of the 43 high schools and higher secondary schools, the scheme would be extended to 293 government middle schools, high schools and higher secondary schools in the district.

Under the scheme, students of each class would be divided into four houses - Pink, Maroon, Brown and Violet. Each group would be mentored by a teacher and all their activities - right from daily attendance, attention shown during class hours, turnout in right uniform, maintaining cleanliness in the classrooms and examination - will be monitored. “The mentor will keep a close watch on the students and identify their latent talent in sports and cultural activities too and encourage them to actively participate in them,” Mr. Vishnu Chandran said.

The scheme would encourage competitiveness among students of the same house and also among houses as the performances of individual student and houses would be evaluated periodically. “Besides, I saw students vying to become leaders of those houses which is very healthy,” he said.

The teachers have been told to involve in Child House scheme only those students who volunteer. “With the success seen in other children, we hope that all the students will voluntarily join the scheme,” he added.

Expert teachers identified by the district administration would take classes in critical lessons and the recorded videos of those classes would be telecast in all the schools through Smart Classrooms.

Weekly examinations would be conducted for X and XII students with an aim to achieve 100% success in the public examinations, he added.

Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu, Prof. David of Teacher’s Training Centre, secretary of Mugavai Sangamam, Vantamil Ilamparithi, were among those who were present.

