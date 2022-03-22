Child found dead

PALANI

A five month old boy baby was found dead in a canal near the Palar Porunthalar river on Tuesday. Police said that Maheswaran (30) was working in a private company in Tirupur. He lived in Rasapuram, near Palani with his wife Latha (25) and elder son Kavin (3). About six months ago, the new baby was born to the couple and they had named him Gokul. After leaving both her children, who were asleep at home, she had gone to a shop. When Latha returned home, she found Gokul missing. When she went in search with some of her neighbours, she found the baby abandoned near a bush. Rushing the child to the Palani Government Hospital, the doctors said that the child had died. It is suspected that the child may have been forcibly smothered to death and later abandoned. Palani Taluk police are investigating.

Cash stolen in showroom

Advertising

Advertising

DINDIGUL

Unidentified miscreants barged entry into a popular tiles showroom situated on Dindigul-Palani Road and decamped with Rs 1.90 lakh in cash. When the owner Nagaraj (28), came and opened the shop on Tuesday, he found that someone had gained access through opening the roof. The CCTV camera direction was changed to ensure that it did not capture the footage, a police officer, who visited the spot, said and added that a case has been registered by the Dindigul Taluk police.

THENI

In a shocking incident, a man identified as Vellaichami of Mettupatti near Thevaram in Theni district assaulted his wife Premalatha with a knife right inside the premises of a public sector bank on Tuesday. Customers, after hearing the loud noise from the victim, ran to safety. The accused had attacked his wife with the knife, in which she had fainted. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vellaichami had purchased some immovable property in his wife’s name. However, he came to know that she had alleged contact with some other man. Irritated, he had threatened her to sign up documents to have the immovables transferred in his name. When she refused, he had planned to attack her. Thevaram police registered a case. The woman, who was rushed to Uthamapalayam GH, was later referred to Theni Government Medical college Hospital, police added.