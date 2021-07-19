Child Development Centre inaugurated

Madurai

19 July 2021 21:19 IST

A Child Development Centre to provide specialised childcare services under one roof has been inaugurated at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here.

Its Medical Director Ramesh Ardhanari and Medical Administrator B. Kannan inaugurated it. The centre will cover paediatric neurology, child psychology, paediatric ortho, ENT, genetic medicine, speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and special educator. The centre will focus on children with physical and mental disabilities from birth. Children with developmental problems will be treated to minimise their disabilities.

