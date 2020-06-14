Chief Warder of Sankarankovil sub-jail placed under suspension

Chief Warder of Sankarankovil sub-jail Vairamani has been placed under suspension after he demanded bribe from a firecracker manufacturing unit manager for extending undue facilities to the manager’s colleague who has been lodged in the sub-jail.

Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison Krishnakumar on Saturday placed Vairamani under suspension after his telephonic conversation with one Gopinath demanding bribe from him for giving illegal facilities to his colleague Marisamy lodged in e Sankarankovil sub-jail went viral on social media.

Following a blast in a firecracker manufacturing unit near Rajapalayam, its manager Marisamy was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. As he was lodged in the Sankarankovil sub-jail, bribe had apparently been given to a few prison officials there for giving “additional facilities.”

Vairamani had censured Gopinath for having given ₹14,000 as bribe to his junior instead of him and fixed a meeting point. Mr. Krishnakumar has ordered an inquiry into this incident.