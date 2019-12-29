Chief Secretary inspects temple

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, who came for darshan, conducted a surprise inspection at Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur here on Sunday.

He monitored the progress of development projects that are under way in the temple. He inspected the razing down of old buildings where a new Yatri Nivas for devotees would be constructed at a cost of ₹33 crore.

He also monitored the status of a permanent vehicle parking lot, which was under construction at a cost of ₹12.6 crore. He checked the spot where a 520-metre-long retaining wall to prevent sea erosion would be constructed. He checked the construction of ‘Giri pragaram’ (precinct) of the temple.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to ensure that basic amenities for devotees like toilets, bathrooms and drinking water were maintained properly. He inspected the sacred well, Naazhikinaru, near the temple. He also interacted with devotees and enquired about their needs.

Later, he discussed with officials about the timely completion of projects. Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments of the temple, S. P. Amrith, and Revenue Divisional Officer, Dhanapriya, were present during the inspection.