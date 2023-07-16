Chief Secretary inspects school, hospitals in Sivaganga district

July 16, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Sivaganga

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday inspected the basic facilities at a Government hospital and Government school in Manamadurai and Tiruppuvanam blocks.

Accompanied by Collector Asha Ajith, Mr. Shiva Das on his maiden visit to the district after assuming office, first inspected the Government hospital at Tiruppuvanam. He visited the non-contagious diseases ward, inpatients ward and outpatients wards and interacted with the patients and sought their feedback.

He discussed with officials about the functioning of the family planning operation theatre, Siddha medicine wing and trauma care ward.

Mr. Shiv Das asked the officials about the infrastructure facilities to be improved in the hospital and the equipment required for it.

Later, during his visit to the Primary Health Centre at Kombukaranendal, the Chief Secretary went through the registers to know about the average number of deliveries reported in the health facility.

He also scrutinised the online registration details of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, stock of medicines and drugs, and inspected the basic facilities like drinking water, toilet and cleanliness activities taken up.

Subsequently, Mr. Shiv Das inspected the Government Higher Secondary School at Idaikattur and interacted with the students on the teaching techniques and basic amenities.

He also discussed about the books stocked in the Mahatma Gandhi Library in the school and their usage by the students. Later, he reviewed with the officials about the additional classroom buildings and teachers required for the school.

Deputy Director (Health), Dr. Vijaychandran, District Chief Educational Officer, Ambigapathi, and other officials were present.

