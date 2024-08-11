Chief Secretary inspects ongoing development works in Ramanathapuram district

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena visited Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

According to a press release, the top IAS official inspected Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi, Kundukal, Mandapam, and among other locations accompanied by District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others from various departments. With Ramanathapuram district receiving a large number of tourists and pilgrims from other States, the need for infrastructure facilities was underlined during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Cauvery river drinking water project site at Mandapam being executed by the TWAD Board. Officials from the departments of Tourism, Forest, Fisheries, and National Highways participated in the meeting, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.