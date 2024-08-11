ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary inspects ongoing development works in Ramanathapuram district

Published - August 11, 2024 08:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

pic available

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspecting development works under way in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena visited Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

According to a press release, the top IAS official inspected Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi, Kundukal, Mandapam, and among other locations accompanied by District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others from various departments. With Ramanathapuram district receiving a large number of tourists and pilgrims from other States, the need for infrastructure facilities was underlined during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Cauvery river drinking water project site at Mandapam being executed by the TWAD Board. Officials from the departments of Tourism, Forest, Fisheries, and National Highways participated in the meeting, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Madurai / development

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US