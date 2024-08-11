GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Secretary inspects ongoing development works in Ramanathapuram district

Published - August 11, 2024 08:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspecting development works under way in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspecting development works under way in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena visited Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

According to a press release, the top IAS official inspected Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi, Kundukal, Mandapam, and among other locations accompanied by District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others from various departments. With Ramanathapuram district receiving a large number of tourists and pilgrims from other States, the need for infrastructure facilities was underlined during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Cauvery river drinking water project site at Mandapam being executed by the TWAD Board. Officials from the departments of Tourism, Forest, Fisheries, and National Highways participated in the meeting, the release added.

