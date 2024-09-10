Chief Minister’s Trophy Sports Meet begins in Virudhunagar

Chief Minister’s Trophy Sports Meet 2024 began at the District Sports Stadium here on Tuesday. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan formally inaugurated the State-level sports meet.

Several new sports events and games have been included in the meet being organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Virudhunagar district administration.

A total of 16,585 students from schools and colleges, differently abled persons, members of public and government employees have registered their participation in the meet.

The competitions are being held in five categories. Fifty three events are being held in 27 sports events and games. The competitions are being held at the district, zonal and the State levels in September and October.

Volleyball, hockey, chess and swimming competitions for school boys and girls were held on the inaugural day, in which 1,100 students participated.

