ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister’s Trophy Sports Meet begins in Virudhunagar

Published - September 10, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan trying his hand in hockey while inaugurating Chief Minister’s Trophy Sports Meet in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister’s Trophy Sports Meet 2024 began at the District Sports Stadium here on Tuesday. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan formally inaugurated the State-level sports meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several new sports events and games have been included in the meet being organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Virudhunagar district administration.

A total of 16,585 students from schools and colleges, differently abled persons, members of public and government employees have registered their participation in the meet.

The competitions are being held in five categories. Fifty three events are being held in 27 sports events and games. The competitions are being held at the district, zonal and the State levels in September and October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Volleyball, hockey, chess and swimming competitions for school boys and girls were held on the inaugural day, in which 1,100 students participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US