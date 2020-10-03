AIADMK cadre resort to poster war

AIADMK cadre have pasted posters with three different messages in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

TIRUNELVELI/THENI

03 October 2020 20:17 IST

Issue of Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021-Assembly polls surfaces

Even though the party high command has gagged its office-bearers from airing their views in public on the party’s next Chief Ministerial candidate in the wake of heated face-off in the recently held party meet, posters in support of Chief Minister and AIADMK’s joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami have cropped up in some places.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju stirred up the Chief Ministerial candidate issue a month ago in Madurai during an interaction with reporters and Minister for Dairy Development Rajenthra Bhalaji reacted against his views. Posters surfaced in Theni, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in his support, necessitating the party high command to step in to stop the poster war.

Though the party functionaries remained silent for a while after the dictum, posters in support of Mr. Palaniswami have surfaced in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, apparently as the cascading effect of the reported heated argument in the recently held party’s executive council meet over the choice of next Chief Ministerial candidate. The posters had three different messages, all backing Mr. Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls.

While two of the posters did not carry the photo of AIADMK’s Tirunelveli east district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja, the remaining one, purportedly jointly released by three lower-level party functionaries, carried his photograph also, suggesting that they had his approval too. “After understanding the sentiments of grass-roots level party workers and the common man, who support Mr. Palaniswami because of his tireless work even during the pandemic, a few cadre have released these posters. There is no harm in it as it will not dent the image of the party where there is no place for traitors,” said Sudha K. Paramasivan, chairman, Aavin - Tirunelveli and party’s organising secretary, whose photos can be seen in the posters.

Interestingly, one of the three posters has been released by P.S. Muthuraj, former president of Keezhapaattam panchayat, is from the native place of O.P. Ravindranath Kumar’s father-in-law. His poster, terming Mr. Palaniswami as ‘friend of farmers,’ appeals to him to lead Tamil Nadu as CM again.

Mr. Ganesa Raja, party’s district secretary who termed the poster campaign as an “unapproved and isolated incident,” said every cadre should respect what the party high command says and there is no room for discussing anything in public. “I don’t endorse campaign of this sort as I feel everyone should strictly follow the high command’s instructions. The party, which is strong now, will emerge victorious thanks to the able administration,” he said.

OPS in Periyakulam

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM arrived in Periyakulam on Friday evening from Chennai. After meeting some of his loyalists, he participated in the birthday celebration of his grandson. On Saturday, Mr. Panneerselvam received a steady stream of visitors from various parts of the State at his farm house in Kailasapatti near Periyakulam.

Media persons were not allowed inside. The Deputy CM will be here till Tuesday,it is learnt.