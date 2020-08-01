Chief Minister to visit Tirunelveli on August 7

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit Tirunelveli on August 7 to review the anti-COVID-19 operations in the four southern districts besides inaugurating a few completed projects.

The Chief Minister, who will arrive here by road from Madurai, will hold a discussion with Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari on the anti-COVID-19 exercise, the number of cases, the progress, if any, in the work etc.

After the meeting that would be held at the Collectorate or ‘Matha Maaligai’, a marriage hall on Thoothukudi Highway, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate completed projects in all these districts.

One of the major projects to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister is the new bridge that has been constructed across the Tamirabharani adjacent to the 178-year-old Sulochana Mudaliyar Bridge near Tirunelveli Collectorate. It has been built at a cost of ₹18 crore.

Similarly, a few more projects completed in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari would be inaugurated during his visit.