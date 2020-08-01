Chief Minister to visit Tirunelveli on August 7

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit Tirunelveli on August 7 to review the anti-COVID-19 operations in the four southern districts besides inaugurating a few completed projects.
The Chief Minister, who will arrive here by road from Madurai, will hold a discussion with Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari on the anti-COVID-19 exercise, the number of cases, the progress, if any, in the work etc.
After the meeting that would be held at the Collectorate or ‘Matha Maaligai’, a marriage hall on Thoothukudi Highway, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate completed projects in all these districts.
One of the major projects to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister is the new bridge that has been constructed across the Tamirabharani adjacent to the 178-year-old Sulochana Mudaliyar Bridge near Tirunelveli Collectorate. It has been built at a cost of ₹18 crore.
Similarly, a few more projects completed in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari would be inaugurated during his visit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath