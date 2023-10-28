HamberMenu
Chief Minister Stalin to arrive in Madurai on Sunday; will lay foundation stone for a flyover at Goripalayam and grade separator at Apollo Hospital intersection

October 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
With a flyover on the cards, traffic snarls at Goripalayam junction in Madurai will soon be a thing of the past.

With a flyover on the cards, traffic snarls at Goripalayam junction in Madurai will soon be a thing of the past. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is expected to arrive in Madurai on Sunday by a scheduled airlines from Chennai. He will participate in the Muthuramalinga Thevar jayanthi celebrations and guru puja ceremony in Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Monday (Oct 30).

Officials said that after an overnight halt, the CM would garland the Muthuramalinga Thevar statue in Goripalayam on Monday morning with senior ministers and party functionaries.

He is expected to lay the foundation stone for construction of a flyover to come up in Goripalayam and a grade separator at Apollo Hospital intersections, a promise made by the party in its poll manifesto.

The function is likely to be held at Aavin junction.

Later, he is expected to proceed to Pasumpon village by road to participate in the 116th Thevar Jayanthi and 61st guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Drone cameras banned

In a press release issued on Saturday, Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha has said that in view of the visit of political leaders, flying of drones with cameras by private people has been banned for two days - Oct 29 and 30. The police would also be monitoring along the Madurai-Ramanathapuram National Highway.

Any violators would be booked as per the laws and the public have been cautioned to take note of the ban in vogue, the release added.

Top News Today

