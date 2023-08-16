August 16, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the bronze life-size statue of renowned playback singer late T.M. Soundararajan, at the Madurai Corporation East Zone Office near Munichalai junction.

Soundararajan, popularly known as T.M.S, was born in Madurai in 1923 and belonged to the Saurashtra community. For over 50 years from 1950, he had sung more than 10,000 songs. He was given the title ‘Ezhisai Mannar’ and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Kalaimamani in 1973-74. He had also rendered over 2,500 devotional songs. He died in 2013.

Mr Stalin said TMS had rendered evergreen melodies in more than 10 languages. The devotional songs rendered by TMS were popular in the temples and among devotees. He will always remain in the hearts of the people, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He paid floral tribute to the portrait of TMS that was kept on the premises near the statue in the presence of the family members of the playback singer. The Chief Minister had earlier announced that a life-size statue would be installed in Madurai to mark the birth centenary of the late singer. The statue was installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The foundation was laid for the statue on July 1.

Earlier, a road in Chennai on which the playback singer’s residence was located was named after him. The Chief Minister unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai in March this year.

Ministers K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, S. Regupathy, M.P. Saminathan, R.S. Raja Kanappan, P. Moorthy, Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.