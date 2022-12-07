Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurates over 900 urban housing tenements in Madurai

December 07, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy handing over house allotment orders to beneficiaries in Madurai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: ma08TN Urban Habitat

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin formally inaugurated 912 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Karuthapuliampatti village in Melur in Madurai district through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday.

The three-storeyed tenements were built at a total cost of ₹84.20 crore from the Union and State funds. The cost of each house was ₹9.23 lakh out of which ₹1.73 would be contributed by the beneficiary.

Each tenement would have a plinth area of 400 sq feet, comprising a drawing room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and toilet.

Basic facilities such as tar roads, drinking water, sewerage and rainwater harvesting systems have been provided as part of the project. Trees have also been planted in the area. A resident’s welfare association will be formed by the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the tenements.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy handed over the allotment orders to 862 beneficiaries as part of the event.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, MLAs A.Venkatesan and M. Boominathan, TNUHDB Executive Engineer Ashokan were present.

