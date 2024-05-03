GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chief Minister leaves Kodaikanal by road

May 03, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin left Kodaikanal hill station by road on Friday. On reaching Madurai airport, he boarded a special flight to Chennai, officials said.

On April 29, Mr Stalin had arrived in Kodaikanal with his family members and stayed in a private hotel. He visited a couple of tourist spots including the Golf Course and exchanged pleasantries with visiting tourists.

On May 3, he left the hill station and drove to Madurai. A large posse of police personnel were deployed on the ghat section.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.