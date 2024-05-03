Chief Minister leaves Kodaikanal by road

May 03, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin left Kodaikanal hill station by road on Friday. On reaching Madurai airport, he boarded a special flight to Chennai, officials said.

On April 29, Mr Stalin had arrived in Kodaikanal with his family members and stayed in a private hotel. He visited a couple of tourist spots including the Golf Course and exchanged pleasantries with visiting tourists.

On May 3, he left the hill station and drove to Madurai. A large posse of police personnel were deployed on the ghat section.