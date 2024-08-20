ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates renovated T-jetty at Rameswaram

Published - August 20, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh showering flower petals in sea to mark the inauguration new facilities, which were inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video-conferencing at Ramewaram on Tuesday.

A view of Rameswaram fishing jetty on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated through video-conferencing renovated T. Jetty in Rameswaram and fish-landing centre at Kunthukal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The T.Jetty has been constructed at a cost of ₹22.76 crore under NABARD assistance. An approach road for 200 metres and a T-jetty for 150 metres have been constructed under the renovation work.

Similarly, the fish-landing centre at Kunthukal has been built at a cost of ₹4 crore along with additional facilities like net mending centre, administrative office building and resting room for the fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who inspected the newly-inaugurated facilities, along with Ramanathapuram MP K. Navaskani, and Ramanthapuram MLA Kaderbatcha Muthuramalingam, lit the kuthuvilakku. He also showered flower petals in the sea to mark the inauguration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Simranjeet said that Rameswaram had a long sea coast. The State government was providing all the facilities for the fishermen realising their needs.

Besides, the compensation for the families of fishermen who are caught in distress during national calamities has been increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The compensation for the boats seized by Sri Lankan navy till 2023 has been disbursed by the State Government, he added.

The facilities for fishermen in Rameswaram, Kunthkal, Mandapam, Mookaiyoor are being expanded based on the needs of the fishermen, he said.

The Collector gave away icebox-fitted two-wheelers at a cost of ₹30 lakh to 40 beneficiaries.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Prabavathy, Rameswaram Municipal Chairperson Nasserkhan, Assistant Executive Engineers, Fisheries, Gurupackiyam and Hari, and Assistant Directors, Fisheries, Abdul Kader Jailani and Jayakumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US