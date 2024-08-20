Chief Minister inaugurates renovated T-jetty at Rameswaram

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated through video-conferencing renovated T. Jetty in Rameswaram and fish-landing centre at Kunthukal.

The T.Jetty has been constructed at a cost of ₹22.76 crore under NABARD assistance. An approach road for 200 metres and a T-jetty for 150 metres have been constructed under the renovation work.

Similarly, the fish-landing centre at Kunthukal has been built at a cost of ₹4 crore along with additional facilities like net mending centre, administrative office building and resting room for the fishermen.

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who inspected the newly-inaugurated facilities, along with Ramanathapuram MP K. Navaskani, and Ramanthapuram MLA Kaderbatcha Muthuramalingam, lit the kuthuvilakku. He also showered flower petals in the sea to mark the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Simranjeet said that Rameswaram had a long sea coast. The State government was providing all the facilities for the fishermen realising their needs.

Besides, the compensation for the families of fishermen who are caught in distress during national calamities has been increased.

The compensation for the boats seized by Sri Lankan navy till 2023 has been disbursed by the State Government, he added.

The facilities for fishermen in Rameswaram, Kunthkal, Mandapam, Mookaiyoor are being expanded based on the needs of the fishermen, he said.

The Collector gave away icebox-fitted two-wheelers at a cost of ₹30 lakh to 40 beneficiaries.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Prabavathy, Rameswaram Municipal Chairperson Nasserkhan, Assistant Executive Engineers, Fisheries, Gurupackiyam and Hari, and Assistant Directors, Fisheries, Abdul Kader Jailani and Jayakumar were present.

