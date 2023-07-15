Chief Minister inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Library

July 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kalaignar Centenary Library at Madurai on Saturday. “I take pride in getting the opportunity to inaugurate Thalaivar Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. Let us work tirelessly in his footsteps,” Mr. Stalin wrote in the visitors book, after inaugurating the ₹215-crore facility.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi on the library premises in the presence of Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, I. Periyasamy and P. Moorthy.

Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and founder of HCL group Shiv Nadar and chairperson Roshini Nadar were also present.

The six-storey building, with a built up area of 2.13 lakh square feet, has come up on 2.70 acres. The air-conditioned library has an art gallery, a multi-purpose hall, a children’s theatre and a conference hall and ₹60-crore worth books.

It has been provided with furniture worth ₹18 crore and computers for ₹5 crore.

Mr. Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the library in January 2022.