HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Library

The ₹215-crore air-conditioned facility has come up on 2.70 acres. CM Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the library in January 2022

July 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kalaignar Centenary Library at Madurai on Saturday. “I take pride in getting the opportunity to inaugurate Thalaivar Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. Let us work tirelessly in his footsteps,” Mr. Stalin wrote in the visitors book, after inaugurating the ₹215-crore facility.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi on the library premises in the presence of Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, I. Periyasamy and P. Moorthy.

Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and founder of HCL group Shiv Nadar and chairperson Roshini Nadar were also present.

The six-storey building, with a built up area of 2.13 lakh square feet, has come up on 2.70 acres. The air-conditioned library has an art gallery, a multi-purpose hall, a children’s theatre and a conference hall and ₹60-crore worth books.

It has been provided with furniture worth ₹18 crore and computers for ₹5 crore.

Mr. Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the library in January 2022.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.