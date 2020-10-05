Chief Minister inaugurates hostel buildings at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated, through video conferencing, new hostel buildings of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on its main campus at Abhishekapatti in Tirunelveli.

At a simple function held at the university, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish lighted the traditional lamp to mark the opening of the buildings, constructed on an outlay of ₹5.65 crore, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani.

Following administrative sanction given by MSU administration in May 2017, the men’s hostel was constructed in 3,122.65 sq m comprising the ground floor (1,055.05 sq m), first floor (1,033.80 sq m) and second floor (1,033.80 sq m).

The ground floor would have hostel office, security room and rooms 1 to 20, kitchen, dining hall and store room. The first and second floors would have rooms from 21 to 54. The second floor would also have 10 VIP rooms.

Physically challenged students would stay in ground floor, with ramps created for the purpose. Specially designed toilets had also been built for them.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new buildings for MSU constituent colleges at Thisaiyanvilai and Panagudi, each constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore.

When the MSU administration was searching for land for constructing the building for its constituent college at Thisaiyanvilai, the then Radhapuram MLA, S. Michael Rayappan, donated land worth ₹5 crore for the purpose. The two constituent colleges had 13 classrooms and other facilities.