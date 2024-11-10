Chief Minister announces slew of development works for Virudhunagar district

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a list of various new development works in Virudhunagar district.

Distributing welfare assistance here, Mr. Stalin said that he had reviewed the development works under way in the district on Saturday.

Among the major works under execution is the combined drinking water scheme with water from the Tamirabharani river as source to cater to 1,286 rural habitation at the cost of ₹ 1,387 crore.

Similarly, renovation works are under way at Mariamman Temple at Irukkangudi. An integrated garments manufacturing park and new industrial estate would be set up in the district.

Works for upgradation of Aruppukottai Government Hospital as the district headquarters hospital are under way.

The Chief Minister said that a new combined drinking water scheme for Kariyapatti and Mallankinaru town panchayat has been planned.

While talking about road works, the Chief Minister said that 257 road works have been completed in the rural areas of the district in the last 3 years. Similarly, 37 road works were underway now. Srivilliputtur town would get a new bus stand.

Mr. Stalin was appreciative of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan on enrollment of 95% of students who passed out of 12th examination in colleges this academic year.

He recalled that the gross enrollment ratio at the national level was 33% and in Tamil Nadu it was 60%. “The 95% achievement by Virudhunagar district is a matter of pride for us,” he stated.

Stating that Virudhunagar district was dependent on rain and irrigation tanks for agriculture operation, the Chief Minister announced a list of works to improve and repair waterbodies and anicuts in the district.

The tanks and anicuts in Tiruchuli and Kariyapatti taluks would be upgraded at cost of ₹17 crore.

Similarly, 22 tanks in Rajapalayam and Watrap region would be renovated at the cost of ₹18.10 crore.

Vembakottai, Anaikuttam, Golwarpatti and Kalingaperi dams would be improved at a cost of ₹23 crore.

Besides, parks would be developed in those dams at a cost of ₹2.74 crore for the benefit of tourists.

A modern conference hall would be set up at a cost of ₹15 crore in Sivakasi.

Mr. Stalin also said the urban local bodies would get funds for improving roads and storm water drainage facility.

Roads and storm water drainage facilities would be provided to Virudhunagar municipality at the cost of ₹24.50 crore.

Parks and minor bridges would be established at a cost of ₹2 crore in Sattur town.

Storm water drainage facility would be provided at a cost of ₹13 crore in Rajapalayam town. Besides, the summer storage facility for the town would be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore. Storm water drainage for Aruppukottai town would be provided at a cost of ₹3 crore. Besides, a park at a cost of ₹1.5 crore would be set up in the town.

Stretches of highways within Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar and Kariyapatti towns would be improved at a cost of ₹25 crore, ₹10.50 crore and ₹12 crore respectively.

Appreciating the works of the two Ministers from Virudhunagar district K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu for bringing all the development works to the district, the Chief Minister said both the Ministers should now concentrate on getting Government Orders for those announcements to ensure commencement of works at the earliest.