Chief Justice to sit in Madurai Bench

16 January 2021 20:26 IST

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will be sitting in the Madurai Bench for two days next week, Monday and Tuesday. The Chief Justice will be inaugurating the building for mediation and conciliation, lok adalat and arbitration in the court premises on January 18.

The Chief Justice will be presiding over court proceedings at the High Court Bench for the first time. There will be a welcome address for the Chief Justice by the Additional Advocate General and Officer Bearers of the Advocates / Bar Associations at Court Hall 1.

After the welcome address Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will sit along with Justice M. M. Sundresh, the Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench, to hear public interest litigation petitions, writ appeals and other matters.

