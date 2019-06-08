Chief Justice of India arrives on two-day visit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to the district.

Accompanied by his wife, the CJI checked in at the guest house at the Mandapam station of Indian Coast Guard (ICG). After landing at Madurai Airport, the CJI, who came from Delhi via Chennai, drove down to the ICG station in the evening.

He was accompanied by Registrar Surya Pratap Singh and Additional Registrar Rakesh Kumar of Supreme Court of India. The CJI was received at the ICG station by Inspector General of Police (South zone) K. P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, District Revenue Officer (Collector in-charge) S. Muthumari, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai range) Pradip Kumar, Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena and Assistant Commandant, ICG station S. Sankar.

The CJI was also received by Principle District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram, Chief Judicial Magistrate M Sivaprakasam, Sub Judges and Judicial Magistrates in the District court.

According to the tentative programme, the CJI would stay at the ICG station till June 10. He would leave the station for Madurai at 3. 30 pm on June 10. Detailed programmes of the CJI were not immediately known. He is likely to visit the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and offer worship on Sunday. The ICG was in a state of readiness with a hovercraft in case the CJI wanted to visit the islands in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, sources said.